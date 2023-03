Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

(WKOW) -- Overnight snow is impacting the Friday morning commute.

As of 5:30 a.m., the Wisconsin Department of Transportation listed many of the main stretches as either slippery or snow covered.

If you have to hit the road Friday morning, you can check conditions before you head out the door. Visit the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's 511 map, HERE.