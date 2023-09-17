1 Wisconsin wins five set thriller over #3 Florida

GAINESVILLE, FL (WKOW) -- The top ranked Wisconsin volleyball team defeated third ranked Florida on Sunday 3-2. The win marks the Badgers' fifth over a ranked opponent this season, as they move to a perfect 9-0 on the season.
Anna Smrek led all players with 16 kills. Meanwhile, Carter Booth had a game high 6 blocks.
The top ranked Badgers dropped the first set of the match 25-15. It marked only the second time this season that the Badgers have dropped the first set.
The Badgers went on to lose the second set 25-22, making it the first time they've dropped consecutive sets since last year against Penn State in the postseason.
Wisconsin showed why it's the top ranked team, rallying to win set three 25-21. The Badgers followed that with a fourth set win 25-22.
The fifth set was a back-and-forth effort, but the Badgers prevailed with a 15-13 win.
It was the second time in a week that Wisconsin was part of an attendance record as Florida broke it's program's attendance record with 10,323 fans.
The Badgers are on the road Friday to take on Northwestern.