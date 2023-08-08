10-year-old Madison native earns recognition on the national stage in judo

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison native Iliyan Hoskins has been competing in the sport of judo as long as he can remember, and he's always found success. The 10-year-old is learning at a young age that the sport teaches core values used beyond the mat.
"It helps you with your discipline, and your respect, and your mind," Hoskins said.
Hoskins started judo at the age of four and has made those three things fundamentals in his life. He had hopes of following in his older sister's footsteps.
"It's because my sister became a three-time world champ when she was 11, and she was number one in the world, and I wanted to follow her like that in judo," Hoskins said.
Iliyan is picking up right where his sister Yoanna left off. He's earned a number one world ranking and won U.S. Open and Junior Olympic Championships.
"I've wanted to be great in this sport, and I'm not going to stop here," Hoskins said.
"Second to him is not -- even if you have 1,000 kids competing and he takes second, which is an accomplishment, first is got to be it," Hoskins's Coach Sensei Osmil Millan said. "He does it in a matter that is very in detail, because he pays attention so well."
Ilyian can't earn a black belt until he's at least 15-years-old, but his eyes are already on a much bigger prize.
"Win the Olympics," Hoskins said emphatically.
Those are lofty goals for a 10-year-old, but one that has the discipline to get there.
"Every time I win one I don't say I'm done," Hoskins explained. "I keep training hard, and I keep going, and then I go to the next one."
Hoskins hopes to once again earn a world number one ranking when he competes in Texas later this year.