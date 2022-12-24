MADISON (WKOW) -- Head coach Luke Fickell made another splash adding to the Badgers' future quarterback room with Texas four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer announcing his commitment to UW.
I am grateful for the opportunities that I’ve been blessed with! With lots of prayer, I have decided to follow @CoachFick and @CoachPhilLongo to the Big 10 where I will look forward to playing in the Air Raid!— Mabrey Mettauer (@MabreyMettauer) December 24, 2022
Glory to God!Let’s go BADGER NATION !!🦡 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/9OKBp0CLtu
In an interview with recruiting website Rivals, the high school junior cited Phil Longo's influence as a major factor into making his decision. Mettauer was considering North Carolina as well but Longo's move to join UW's staff made that decision even easier.
"It wasn't a dealbreaker, UNC and Kansas State were both in my top schools and I loved those schools, but Coach Longo going to Wisconsin just looked like a nice move. I got offered by Coach Fickell back at Cincinnati and then Coach Longo offering me too, it feels good to be wanted by every position group at the school," Mettauer in the Rivals interview.
Mettauer stands at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds. He's ranked as the 161st prospect in the 2024 class, according to Rivals. This past season, he threw for 2,621 yards and 32 touchdowns while rushing for 613 yards and nine touchdowns.