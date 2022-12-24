"It wasn't a dealbreaker, UNC and Kansas State were both in my top schools and I loved those schools, but Coach Longo going to Wisconsin just looked like a nice move. I got offered by Coach Fickell back at Cincinnati and then Coach Longo offering me too, it feels good to be wanted by every position group at the school," Mettauer in the Rivals interview.

Mettauer stands at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds. He's ranked as the 161st prospect in the 2024 class, according to Rivals. This past season, he threw for 2,621 yards and 32 touchdowns while rushing for 613 yards and nine touchdowns.