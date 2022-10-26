5 Wisconsin sweeps #1 Nebraska in front of sold-out crowd

MADISON (WKOW)-- Wisconsin defeated the number one team in the nation in straight sets for the first time in program history on Wednesday night.
#5 Wisconsin swept #1 Nebraska 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 in front of a sold-out crowd at the UW Field House.
The Badgers hit .207 on the match while holding Nebraska to .162.
Sarah Franklin led the Badgers with 21 Kills. Izzy Ashburn has 25 assists and three aces. Danielle Hart had nine blocks, and Devyn Robinson had six blocks.
Wisconsin moves into a three-way tie for first place in the Big Ten. They will host #9 Minnesota on Saturday at 5:30 at the UW Field House.