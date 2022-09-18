Aaron Jones scores two touchdowns in Packers 27-10 win over the Bears

GREEN BAY (WKOW)-- The Packers defeated the Bears 27-10 in their primetime home opener. The Packers have now won seven straight over the Bears, 13 of the last 15 meetings with the Bears at Lambeau Field, and 21 of the last 24 regular season meetings.
Aaron Rodgers connected with nine different receivers and finished the day 19/25 with 234 yards and two touchdowns. He was sacked three times and had one lost fumble.
Running Back Aaron Jones led the way with 132 rushing yards and 38 receiving yards with two touchdowns.
Defensively, The Packers held the Bears to 228 total yards and 48 passing yards. Preston Smith had seven total tackles, four solo tackles, and two sacks. Rashan Gary added a sack of his own. Jaire Alexander had an interception.
The Packers improve to 1-1 on the year. Rodgers and Tom Brady will meet again as the Packers will play at the Buccaneers next Sunday on FOX at 3:25 PM.