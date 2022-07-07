Alec Ingold using personal experience with adoption to inspire others: 'Don't try and be perfect'

MADISON (WKOW)-- Former Badger and current Dolphins' Fullback Alec Ingold is hosting the first annual Battle For Wisconsin Charity Softball Game this Saturday at Warner Park. The game features current and former Wisconsin basketball, football, and softball players.
The event supports the Ingold Family Foundation on its mission to help local youth in their journey to become the best versions of themselves, especially those that are placed in foster care or those who are adopted.
Ingold himself was adopted at birth and said it changed his life forever.
"It gives you a support system," Ingold said. "It gives you family, it gives you the power to not be perfect, and to have somebody there to pick you up when you're feeling down."
"I just think that being able to preach that to these kids, especially foster care kids that are now teenagers, and they might not think that they need this family and they can just age out of the system, they'll do it on themselves. Like being able to reach those kids and talk to them and be like, this family is going to be there for you for life."
Ingold says his supportive family is why he has been able to chase his dreams. But, there were still plenty of obstacles for him along the way, and that's the message he wants to get across to kids in a similar position.
"I think that perfectionism is something that I had to tackle, you know, I felt like, I was never good enough, or I needed to be perfect," Ingold said.
"I couldn't make any mistakes and being able to teach these kids, you know, being great or being better than you were yesterday, that's a constant fight, right? Like, we can make that decision every single morning when you wake up. So don't try and be perfect, like nobody can."
Ingold appreciates all the support from the Badgers playing in the softball game this Saturday.
"It means everything," Ingold said. "It means that you you've had some sort of impact, you have a network of people that are willing to help you out."
"I'm really excited to see all the smiling faces, a bunch of alumni, hopefully not too many smiling faces over on the basketball side. It's cool to be able to serve one and another, and that's the kind of this Badger family we are building."
Doors will open at 5:30 pm on Saturday.
📣 Announcing the final Battle 4 Wisconsin team rosters! Should be quite the “battle” as the 2 teams compete for bragging rights while raising money for the Ingold Family Foundation. #B4W22 pic.twitter.com/Kc7fbEagSF— Battle 4 Wisconsin (@battlewisconsin) July 5, 2022