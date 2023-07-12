All-American lacrosse star Abbi Rupnow living out Division 1 dream

VERONA (WKOW) -- Verona native Abbi Rupnow always strived to be a Division 1 athlete for as long as she could remember. However, when she was younger, the All-American lacrosse star originally hoped to be a collegiate gymnast.
"I was a gymnast for a very long time, and I was actually injured out of it. Then when I found lacrosse and was able to pursue that dream in lacrosse, it was super exciting and super special," Rupnow said.
Rupnow began playing club lacrosse when she was in seventh grade for a team in Illinois.
Today, she leaves Verona Area High School as an All-American honoree and will head to Mercer University this fall. The WIAA is in the process of officially sanctioning lacrosse at the high school level.
Rupnow made the most of her opportunity by leading Verona's high school club program to a state semifinal appearance. She's hoping the sport can grow here at home
"When you go places, you don't hear many names, especially down south that are from Wisconsin, and or Illinois," Rupnow said. "Having a few girls going high Division Two [or] Division One for this sport shows that here we are capable of having that kind of lacrosse talent and that we will in the future and help it helps grow the sport across the country."
The Verona grad is dedicated to making sure the next wave of young players are in good hands.
"For young girls [who were like me], it's always making sure that you believe in yourself and don't let other people you know, try to drag your journey down and just be the person you can be."
Mercer University is located in Macon, Ga. Rupnow committed to the program in the fall of her junior year.