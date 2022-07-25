All-City Swim and Dive celebrates 60 years

MADISON (WKOW) -- Goodman Pool played host for this year's All-City Dive Meet, marking the first time for the public pool.
Event co-chair Megan Berge was ecstatic to see it come to Goodman Pool and also see it return to full force following last year's COVID restrictions.
"This feels great. We actually haven't had a full fledged All-City Dive for several years due to COVID. We're very excited to host this event and we will be hosting all city swim next year. This is the 60th year for All-City Dives. So it's a bit of a celebration for the league as well," Berge said.
The All-City Dive Meet concludes on Tuesday, July 26. All-City Swim will be held from July 28 to July 30 at Ridgewood Pool.