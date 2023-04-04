Antetokounmpo's triple-double lifts Bucks over Wizards

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
117 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

COLUMBIA              DANE                  GREEN
GREEN LAKE            IOWA                  LAFAYETTE
MARQUETTE             ROCK                  SAUK

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD, BELMONT,
BELOIT, BENTON, BERLIN, BLANCHARDVILLE, BRODHEAD, COLUMBUS,
DARLINGTON, DODGEVILLE, ENDEAVOR, JANESVILLE, LAKE WISCONSIN,
LODI, MADISON, MARKESAN, MINERAL POINT, MONROE, MONTELLO,
NESHKORO, OXFORD, PORTAGE, PRAIRIE DU SAC, PRINCETON, REEDSBURG,
SAUK CITY, SHULLSBURG, AND WESTFIELD.

Weather Alert

.Grounds are saturated and the potential is high for multiple rounds
of thunderstorms this evening into the overnight hours which could
lead to flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches is
expected.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central, and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in east central
Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In south central Wisconsin,
Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Lafayette, Marquette,
Rock and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more
heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Antetokounmpo's triple-double lifts Bucks over Wizards

Bucks

WASHINGTON (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and Jrue Holiday nearly added a triple-double of his own as the Milwaukee Bucks took another step toward wrapping up the NBA's best record with a 140-128 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Holiday finished with 26 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and Bobby Portis added 19 points and 20 rebounds for Milwaukee.

The Bucks (57-22) moved to 2 1/2 games ahead of Boston, which played at Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Kendrick Nunn scored 24 points for the Wizards, who are out of playoff contention and played without Bradley Beal (left knee), Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and Kyle Kuzma (right ankle). Washington kept it close until late in the second quarter, when Milwaukee closed the half on a 13-5 run to lead 75-62.

It wasn't close after that, with the Bucks leading by as many as 24 points. Milwaukee wasn't at full strength either. Khris Middleton (right knee) missed the game, which was the first half of a back-to-back for the Bucks. Grayson Allen was also out after leaving Sunday's game against Philadelphia with a sprained right ankle.

LOTTERY ODDS

Washington (34-45) is now in a three-way tie for 11th place in the Eastern Conference with Orlando and Indiana.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Jevon Carter (left foot) did not play. ... Portis has 23 double-doubles off the bench this season, the most in the league.

Wizards: In addition to the Beal-Porzingis-Kuzma trio, Washington was also missing Monte Morris (right ankle), Delon Wright (illness) and Deni Avdija (left elbow). Jordan Goodwin, Johnny Davis and Anthony Gill, who had combined for 10 starts all season, were all in the starting lineup. ... Davis, a first-round draft pick last year, scored a career-high 20 points.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host Chicago on Wednesday night.

Wizards: At Atlanta on Wednesday night.

