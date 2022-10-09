 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Backup QB Deacon Hill enters name in transfer portal

  • Updated
  • 0
Deacon Hill

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Sunday via Twitter, Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill announced his entry in the transfer portal, saying the decision "an important step" for his collegiate career.

The decision comes a week after UW Athletics announced the firing of former head coach Paul Chryst.

The redshirt freshman from Santa Barbara, Calif. was a three-star recruit out of high school and received offers from Kansas State, Nevada, and UCLA.

Tags

Recommended for you