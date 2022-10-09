Backup QB Deacon Hill enters name in transfer portal

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Sunday via Twitter, Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill announced his entry in the transfer portal, saying the decision "an important step" for his collegiate career.
3 years of eligibility remaining. Thank you Madison🤍 pic.twitter.com/qTCACZoOho— Deacon Pe’a Hill (@dhillsb10) October 9, 2022
The decision comes a week after UW Athletics announced the firing of former head coach Paul Chryst.
The redshirt freshman from Santa Barbara, Calif. was a three-star recruit out of high school and received offers from Kansas State, Nevada, and UCLA.