Badger athletes return home from USA National Championships

MADISON (WKOW)-- Badger athletes stood among the best at the USA Track and Field National Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
"We have pro athletes standing right next to us, former Olympians, world-record holders," Destiny Huven said. "That's super huge."
"It's a little different getting those races in versus watching them on YouTube and breaking it down," Lawrence Johnson said. "What I can say is (it's) honestly one of the biggest learning experiences in my track career."
Waunakee's Lawrence Johnson crossed off a bucket list item, setting a school record in the 100 M at 10.08 seconds. L.O. is now the UW record holder in both the 100 and 200 M, becoming the Badgers' fastest sprinter ever.
"It's been on my wall for a long time, so I am grateful to be able to put a checkmark through it and continue to progress and help this team in whatever way I can," Johnson said.
Biana Stubler is also a school record holder after accomplishing that feat in the 400 M hurdles in the NCAAs. Stubler just ran her last race as a Badger.
"I would say coming in here, I didn't expect to do any of this," Stubler said. "It's awesome leaving my legacy here and having those records and then pushing the incoming freshman and the next generation of people to come to Wisconsin and leave their mark too."
They are already paying it forward to the next generation of track stars just days after the season ended. Many young runners attended a sprinters camp at UW where Johnson shared advice.
"Just consistency," Johnson said. "If it's truly their goal to be a national champion, a state champion, or whatever their goals are, it's got to have a consistent effort in it."
You never know, you may just find your name in the record books.