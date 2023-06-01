 Skip to main content
Badger hockey alum Hilary Knight named IIHF Female Player of the Year

  • Updated
  • 0
IIHF Hockey

ZURICH, Switzerland (WKOW) — The International Ice Hockey Federation named U.S. Women's National Team forward Hilary Knight the 2023 IIHF Female Player of the Year.

The recipient chosen for the award demonstrates high skill, quality character on and off the ice, and a team-player mindset.

The former Badger led all players in the 2023 IIHF Women’s World Championship with a tournament-high eight goals. Three of those goals came in the gold-medal game vs. Canada, resulting in a 6-3 victory.

Current UW women's defender Caroline Harvey finished second in the award voting.

Tags

