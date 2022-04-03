Badger ILBs ready for 'new opportunity' with starting jobs up for grabs

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the dynamic duo of Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal turning pro, Wisconsin will have a list of new names on the depth chart at inside linebacker.
Contributing to the Wisconsin's top-ranked defense, Sanborn and Chenal combined for 206 total tackles and 13 sacks in 2021.
For the upcoming group, it's not about replacing the All-American ILBs. Instead, they're looking to carry on momentum.
"We're just going to play as well as [Jack and Leo]," said Jake Chaney, a rising sophomore ILB. "We're going to be as productive as them and we're going to bring the same thing to the team at the end of the day."
"None of us are 6-3, 260 of pure muscle like Leo," said Tatum Grass. "We can't replace Leo's skillset but we're working to become the best version of ourselves so we can help this team be a better defense."
While both starting positions are up for grabs, the entire group is focused on finetuning their skills this spring.
"It's not about the starting job," said Maema Njongmeta. "It's about us winning football games as a team so I'm excited to be a part of this team. Help this team get better every day and whatever that is -- whatever that means for me."
The collective group only saw a limited number of snaps in 2021. However, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst sees a lot of promise in the young group.
"We've got some talented young guys. They're young and they're inexperienced so they've got to gain that and that's a big part of this spring for them," said Chryst.
The Badgers wrapped up their second week of spring football practices.