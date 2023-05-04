Badger men's golf to make first NCAA team regional appearance in 15 years

VERONA (WKOW) -- Wisconsin men's golf will make their sixth team regional appearance in program history and first within the last 15 years. The selection Monday news delivered a combination of excitement and relief.
"We have a chance to win," Junior Cameron Huss said. "I mean, if we have five guys that are playing their best golf, we can play with anybody."
Huss finished in the top-25 during last year's regional round as an individual. He's ready to rally with more Badgers this time around.
"Being able to go do it as a team this year and have the opportunity to go with five guys and compete with some of the best teams in the country and try and make nationals now," Huss said.
The group added on three fifth-year transfer including Maxine Legros, who played four years at Lander University. He wanted to take on the challenge jumping from Division II.
"Playing Division 1 golf is a great opportunity and like getting experience. It has so much history. I guess I just wanted to be a part of it," Legros said.
Entering his second season, head coach Mike Wilson aimed to turn the program around after seeing "a lot of potential."
"There were some solid players already on the roster [so] getting the team to regionals in year two is probably past those expectations," Wilson said.
The 2023 NCAA Men's Golf Regional tournament will take place on May 15-17 in East Lansing, Michigan.