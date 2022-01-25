Badger wrestling, freshman phenom climb national rankings

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin wrestling coach Chris Bono always expects his grapplers to give a 100-percent effort in every practice.
"Our goal is to improve every week. No matter who our competition is," said Bono. "We want to make sure every guys is getting better as soon as they step on the mat. And then when push comes to shove and we've got to have a good hard practice. They've responded really, really well."
The Badgers have responded with a 8-1 record and are currently ranked 10th in the nation according to the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association poll.
Additionally, Wisconsin also has seven nationally-ranked wrestlers in their respective weight classes including freshman Dean Hamiti in the 165 class. He currently hold a perfect 17-0 record while winning every match in convincing fashion.
"I try to go point by point, score by score, and just wrestle how I wrestle. I'm not going to over look anyone. I'm wrestling every one like its the national finals," said Hamiti, who also credited his success to the upperclassmen and their guidance.
Bono notices how Hamiti's competitive nature in practice is paying off.
"He wants to win every sprint. He wants to win every push up thing. He wants to win every thing there is where there's a competition."
While they're appreciative of the national recognition, the whole crew knows there's much more ahead and are focused on the bigger picture.
"At the end of the season, the only thing that matters is the number in front of your name and we want all of those to be number ones," said Bono.
Wisconsin will travel to Maryland for a dual match on Friday, January 28.