Badgers Charlie Stramel selected by hometown team in first round of NHL Draft

NASHVILLE (WKOW)-- Wisconsin hockey sophomore Charlie Stramel became the 18th Badger selected in the first-round of the NHL Draft. The Minnesota Wild selected Stramel with the No. 21 overall pick. This is a dream for the Rosemount, MN native to be drafted by his home-state.
In Stramel's freshman season with the Badgers, he appeared in 33 games, scoring five goals and tallying seven assists for 12 points.
This marks 25 consecutive years that a Badger has been drafted. Three more Badgers are projected to be selected in this weekend.