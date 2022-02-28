 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Badgers climb into Top Ten

Badgers basketball

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin men's basketball team hopped up three spots in the latest Associated Press Poll to check in at No. 10.

The Badgers have a showdown with No. 8 Purdue at home Tuesday night at the Kohl Center that could determine the Big Ten regular season championship.

Associated Press Top 25

               Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (46) 24-3 1504 1

2. Arizona 25-3 1360 2

3. Baylor (4) 24-5 1342 10

4. Duke (11) 25-4 1306 7

5. Auburn 25-4 1268 3

6. Kansas 23-5 1224 5

7. Kentucky 23-6 1215 6

8. Purdue 24-5 1129 4

9. Providence 24-3 1021 11

10. Wisconsin 23-5 865 13

11. Villanova 21-7 861 8

12. Texas Tech 22-7 850 9

13. Tennessee 21-7 770 17

14. Houston 24-4 759 14

14. Arkansas 23-6 759 18

16. Southern Cal 25-4 557 16

17. UCLA 21-6 498 12

18. UConn 21-7 480 21

19. Saint Mary's (Cal) 24-6 449 23

20. Illinois 20-8 383 15

21. Texas 21-8 364 20

22. Murray St. 28-2 333 19

23. Ohio St. 18-8 191 22

24. Iowa 20-8 99 25

25. Alabama 19-10 90 24

Others receiving votes: Boise St. 56, Davidson 20, Colorado St. 19, South Dakota St. 12, Notre Dame 9, LSU 7, Michigan St. 6, San Diego St. 5, Marquette 4, Iowa St. 4, North Texas 3, Vermont 2, N Iowa 1.

Tags

Recommended for you