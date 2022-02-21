 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Occasional light freezing rain and sleet will develop
this evening and continue into Tuesday, mixing with or changing
over to snow. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch
and ice accumulations up to one quarter of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions may develop overnight and
continue on Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy light freezing rain was developing
early this evening across west central into south central WI and
moving to the north. Roads were becoming slippery in the
Wisconsin Dells area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Badgers climb to No. 13 in latest A.P. Poll

  • Updated
Badgers basketball

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team climbed two spots in the latest Associated Press Poll. Wisconsin checks in at No. 13.

The Badgers head to Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Associated Press Poll

                Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (61) 23-2 1525 1

2. Arizona 24-2 1461 3

3. Auburn 24-3 1313 2

4. Purdue 24-4 1299 5

5. Kansas 22-4 1297 6

6. Kentucky 22-5 1248 4

7. Duke 23-4 1146 9

8. Villanova 21-6 1071 10

9. Texas Tech 21-6 1066 11

10. Baylor 22-5 984 7

11. Providence 22-3 910 8

12. UCLA 19-5 802 13

13. Wisconsin 21-5 735 15

14. Houston 22-4 734 14

15. Illinois 19-7 666 12

16. Southern Cal 23-4 586 17

17. Tennessee 19-7 580 16

18. Arkansas 21-6 502 23

19. Murray St. 26-2 371 21

20. Texas 19-8 349 20

21. UConn 19-7 340 24

22. Ohio St. 16-7 320 18

23. Saint Mary's (Cal) 22-6 148 -

24. Alabama 17-10 63 25

25. Iowa 18-8 59 -

Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 58, Rutgers 35, Wyoming 24, Boise St. 22, Davidson 19, San Diego St. 14, South Dakota St. 13, LSU 13, Marquette 12, Wake Forest 11, Colorado St. 10, Belmont 5, Notre Dame 4, SMU 3, Xavier 2, North Texas 2, Wagner 1, Vermont 1, Creighton 1.

Tags

