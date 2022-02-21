Badgers climb to No. 13 in latest A.P. Poll

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team climbed two spots in the latest Associated Press Poll. Wisconsin checks in at No. 13.
The Badgers head to Minnesota on Wednesday night.
Associated Press Poll
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (61) 23-2 1525 1
2. Arizona 24-2 1461 3
3. Auburn 24-3 1313 2
4. Purdue 24-4 1299 5
5. Kansas 22-4 1297 6
6. Kentucky 22-5 1248 4
7. Duke 23-4 1146 9
8. Villanova 21-6 1071 10
9. Texas Tech 21-6 1066 11
10. Baylor 22-5 984 7
11. Providence 22-3 910 8
12. UCLA 19-5 802 13
13. Wisconsin 21-5 735 15
14. Houston 22-4 734 14
15. Illinois 19-7 666 12
16. Southern Cal 23-4 586 17
17. Tennessee 19-7 580 16
18. Arkansas 21-6 502 23
19. Murray St. 26-2 371 21
20. Texas 19-8 349 20
21. UConn 19-7 340 24
22. Ohio St. 16-7 320 18
23. Saint Mary's (Cal) 22-6 148 -
24. Alabama 17-10 63 25
25. Iowa 18-8 59 -
Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 58, Rutgers 35, Wyoming 24, Boise St. 22, Davidson 19, San Diego St. 14, South Dakota St. 13, LSU 13, Marquette 12, Wake Forest 11, Colorado St. 10, Belmont 5, Notre Dame 4, SMU 3, Xavier 2, North Texas 2, Wagner 1, Vermont 1, Creighton 1.