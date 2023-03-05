Badgers clinch 10th straight NCAA Tournament appearance

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin women's hockey heard its name called once again to go dancing receiving a bid in the 2023 NCAA Women's Ice Hockey Championship.
On Thursday, March 9, Badgers will battle Long Island University in the regional semifinal round with the winner to face ECAC tournament-champion Colgate on Saturday.
The program punched its 17th ticket to the NCAA tournament which ranks them at second-most in NCAA history. UW is 2-0-0 against LIU.
Puck drop for Wisconsin's opening postseason game is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT. The Badgers will head to Hamilton, New York.