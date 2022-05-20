Badgers' Davis heads to NBA Combine

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- Former Badgers star Johnny Davis joined the top prospects in the world at the NBA Combine. Davis spent the week chatting with teams but elected to sit out the group scrimmages.
"I think, you know, the way I carried myself throughout the year and did everything I could for the team speaks highly about my game. I also don't want to risk being injured or not playing as well and dropping out to where I'm projected."
Davis said he has already interviewed with seven teams. Many mock drafts project him to be a lottery selection. However, Davis says he's not sure exactly where he will be drafted.
"I still don't know if I'm going to be a Top 10 draft pick or a lottery pick, anything of that sort, but I'm just, I'll be grateful for wherever I land. I feel like I've still got something to prove, you know, never get too complacent. My head's not too high at all. I'm just really enjoying the process of the state of the moment."
Davis spent time training in Miami before the Combine. He will head back there to continue his pre-draft workouts. The NBA Draft is June 23rd in Brooklyn.