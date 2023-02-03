Badgers drop 1-0 decision to St. Cloud; over 14,000 attend 'Fill The Bowl' game

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the first time since 2020, Wisconsin women's hockey took the Kohl Center ice in the 'Fill The Bowl' game. The No. 8 Badgers hosted the No. 14 Huskies from St. Cloud.
In the first period, Britta Curl's backhanded score was overturned after St. Cloud challenged the play for offsides and came out successful.
The Huskies' Jenniina Nylund scored on a 4-on-4 on what would be the only goal of the game.
Wisconsin couldn't capitalize despite putting 39 shots on goal along with 5 power play opportunities.
Wisconsin set the second-highest NCAA women’s hockey single-game attendance mark of 14,430 in Friday's game at the Kohl Center.
The Badgers and Huskies will play the series final at LaBahn Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m.