Badgers fall one spot in latest A.P. Poll

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team fell one spot in the latest Associated Press Poll. The Badgers check in at No. 15.
Wisconsin will travel to Indiana on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
Associated Press Poll
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (56) 21-2 1496 2
2. Auburn (4) 23-2 1413 1
3. Arizona 22-2 1370 4
4. Kentucky 21-4 1350 5
5. Purdue 22-4 1163 3
6. Kansas 20-4 1151 8
7. Baylor 21-4 1148 10
8. Providence 21-2 1093 11
9. Duke 21-4 1073 7
10. Villanova 19-6 911 15
11. Texas Tech 19-6 858 9
12. Illinois 18-6 778 13
13. UCLA 17-5 711 12
14. Houston 20-4 700 6
15. Wisconsin 19-5 631 14
16. Tennessee 18-6 595 19
17. Southern Cal 21-4 554 21
18. Ohio St. 15-6 503 16
19. Michigan St. 18-6 485 17
20. Texas 18-7 410 20
21. Murray St. 24-2 290 23
22. Wyoming 21-3 190 -
23. Arkansas 19-6 158 -
24. UConn 17-7 112 24
25. Alabama 16-9 80 -
Others receiving votes: Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado St. 29, Saint Mary's (Cal) 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, South Dakota St. 3, Toledo 3, Miami 3, Boise St. 3, San Francisco 2, Belmont 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1.