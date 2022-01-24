Badgers fall three spots in Associated Press Top 25

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team dropped three spots in the latest Associated Press Poll.
Wisconsin will travel to Nebraska on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Associated Press Poll
Record Pts Prv
1. Auburn (45) 18-1 1504 2
2. Gonzaga (15) 15-2 1475 1
3. Arizona (1) 16-1 1381 3
4. Baylor 17-2 1335 5
5. Kansas 16-2 1281 7
6. Purdue 16-3 1119 4
7. Houston 17-2 1116 10
7. UCLA 13-2 1116 9
9. Duke 15-3 1017 6
10. Michigan St. 15-3 979 14
11. Wisconsin 15-3 894 8
12. Kentucky 15-4 822 12
13. Texas Tech 15-4 766 18
14. Villanova 14-5 713 11
15. Southern Cal 16-2 711 16
16. Ohio St. 12-4 584 19
17. Providence 16-2 542 21
18. Tennessee 13-5 419 24
19. LSU 15-4 399 13
20. UConn 13-4 284 25
21. Xavier 14-4 269 20
22. Marquette 14-6 177 -
23. Iowa St. 14-5 167 15
24. Illinois 13-5 155 17
25. Davidson 16-2 132 -
Others receiving votes: BYU 120, Alabama 77, Texas 61, Colorado St. 57, Florida St. 50, Loyola Chicago 21, Oregon 19, Wake Forest 12, Indiana 10, Murray St. 10, Iowa 8, TCU 6, Miami 4, Florida 3, Boise St. 3, Saint Mary's (Cal) 3, Wyoming 2, Iona 1, Seton Hall 1.