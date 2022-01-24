 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Badgers fall three spots in Associated Press Top 25

Badgers basketball

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team dropped three spots in the latest Associated Press Poll.

Wisconsin will travel to Nebraska on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Associated Press Poll

               Record Pts Prv

1. Auburn (45) 18-1 1504 2

2. Gonzaga (15) 15-2 1475 1

3. Arizona (1) 16-1 1381 3

4. Baylor 17-2 1335 5

5. Kansas 16-2 1281 7

6. Purdue 16-3 1119 4

7. Houston 17-2 1116 10

7. UCLA 13-2 1116 9

9. Duke 15-3 1017 6

10. Michigan St. 15-3 979 14

11. Wisconsin 15-3 894 8

12. Kentucky 15-4 822 12

13. Texas Tech 15-4 766 18

14. Villanova 14-5 713 11

15. Southern Cal 16-2 711 16

16. Ohio St. 12-4 584 19

17. Providence 16-2 542 21

18. Tennessee 13-5 419 24

19. LSU 15-4 399 13

20. UConn 13-4 284 25

21. Xavier 14-4 269 20

22. Marquette 14-6 177 -

23. Iowa St. 14-5 167 15

24. Illinois 13-5 155 17

25. Davidson 16-2 132 -

Others receiving votes: BYU 120, Alabama 77, Texas 61, Colorado St. 57, Florida St. 50, Loyola Chicago 21, Oregon 19, Wake Forest 12, Indiana 10, Murray St. 10, Iowa 8, TCU 6, Miami 4, Florida 3, Boise St. 3, Saint Mary's (Cal) 3, Wyoming 2, Iona 1, Seton Hall 1.

