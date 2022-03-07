 Skip to main content
Badgers fall two spots in latest Associated Press Poll

Badgers basketball

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Badgers slipped two spots in the latest Associated Press Poll after their loss to Nebraska in the regular season finale. Wisconsin is now No. 12. The Badgers will open Big Ten Tournament play on Friday at 5:30 p.m. against either Michigan State or Maryland.

Associated Press Poll

               Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (52) 24-3 1514 1

2. Arizona (6) 28-3 1435 2

3. Baylor (3) 26-5 1402 3

4. Auburn 27-4 1331 5

5. Kentucky 25-6 1306 7

6. Kansas 25-6 1170 6

7. Duke 26-5 1100 4

8. Villanova 23-7 1096 11

9. Purdue 25-6 967 8

9. Tennessee 23-7 967 13

11. Providence 24-4 951 9

12. Wisconsin 24-6 857 10

13. UCLA 23-6 737 17

14. Texas Tech 23-8 730 12

15. Arkansas 24-7 687 14

16. Illinois 22-8 612 20

17. Saint Mary's (Cal) 24-6 506 19

18. Houston 26-5 502 14

19. Murray St. 30-2 424 22

20. UConn 22-8 370 18

21. Southern Cal 25-6 279 16

22. Texas 21-10 216 21

23. Colorado St. 24-4 194 -

24. Iowa 22-9 189 24

25. North Carolina 23-8 56 -

Others receiving votes: Boise St. 49, South Dakota St. 32, Memphis 26, San Diego St. 24, LSU 22, Ohio St. 16, Loyola Chicago 16, Seton Hall 9, San Francisco 9, Rutgers 8, Alabama 7, Notre Dame 4, Vermont 3, Davidson 1, Longwood 1.

