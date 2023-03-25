 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Badgers' first spring practice kicks off Luke Fickell era

  • Updated
  • 0
Luke Fickell leads first spring practice

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell compared the first day of spring practice to Christmas morning. While the Badgers' new coach didn't anticipate snow in the Saturday forecast, he perfectly predicted that his team would deliver a high-energy practice.

Here are some of the sights and sounds from Wisconsin's first spring practice of 2023:

The Wisconsin Football program will host "The Launch" on Saturday, April 22 at Camp Randall Stadium. For more info on the free fan event, visit the Wisconsin Badgers website.

Tags

Recommended for you