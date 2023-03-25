Badgers' first spring practice kicks off Luke Fickell era

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell compared the first day of spring practice to Christmas morning. While the Badgers' new coach didn't anticipate snow in the Saturday forecast, he perfectly predicted that his team would deliver a high-energy practice.
DROPPIN' DIMES— Pablo Iglesias (@PabloIglesiasTV) March 25, 2023
Transfer QB Nick Evers (@NickEvers12) airs out a jump ball for Chris Brooks Jr. (@chris_brooksjr2). He comes away with the spectacular catch.
Regardless of whoever is under center for @BadgerFootball, it sure looks like Phil Longo's offense will be a treat. pic.twitter.com/YnAHp1eGKa
Here are some of the sights and sounds from Wisconsin's first spring practice of 2023:
The Wisconsin Football program will host "The Launch" on Saturday, April 22 at Camp Randall Stadium. For more info on the free fan event, visit the Wisconsin Badgers website.