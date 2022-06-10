Badgers hire D'Onofrio as inside linebackers coach

MADISON (WKOW) — The Badgers have filled their coaching staff vacancy. The team has hired Mark D'Onofrio as the inside linebackers coach.
D'Onofrio was a second-round pick of the Packers before embarking on a 19-year college coaching career. He was a defensive coordinator at Temple, Miami and Houston.
“I’m excited to have Mark join our staff,” head coach Paul Chryst said in a statement. “He’s very passionate and brings great energy. He has a wealth of experience, both as a player and coach. That experience will help players, especially those in the inside linebacker room. Mark’s an excellent fit for our staff personally and philosophically. I can’t wait for him to be able to get around our players and I’m excited about their opportunity to learn from him.”
D'Onofrio also had coaching stops at Georgia, Rutgers and Virginia.
“My family and I are thrilled to join this program, and I want to thank Coach Chryst for the opportunity,” D’Onofrio said in a statement. “As a coach, and as a fan of college football, I’ve admired the culture at Wisconsin for a long time. This is a place that fits who I am as a football coach. It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to work with players of such high caliber and high character, and I’m energized to contribute to such a tremendous coaching staff.”
D'Onofrio replaces Bill Sheridan, who resigned after reports surfaced that he was under investigation for alleged recruiting violations while an assistant at Air Force.