Badgers hire Sheridan

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers have a new inside linebackers coach. Paul Chryst announced the hiring of Bill Sheridan.
Sheridan spent the past two seasons as the defensive line coach at Air Force. Prior to that, he was a linebackers coach and defensive coordinator at Boston College.
The veteran assistant has extensive experience on the defensive side of the ball. He spent 13 seasons in the NFL. He was the defensive coordinator of the Giants and Buccaneers. He also had stints as a linebackers coach with the Giants, Dolphins and Lions.
"Bill is a strong addition to our staff," Chryst said in a statement. "As we went through the hiring process, I was impressed by what he brings to the table in terms of his experience, his knowledge of the game and his ability to connect with players. Inside linebacker has been a strength for us over the last few years and I'm excited to see the impact of Bill's coaching on what is a relatively young group as we look to maintain a high level of success from our linebackers."
Sheridan takes over the spot previously held by Bob Bostad. He is moving over to become the offensive line coach. Chryst also announced that tight ends coach Mickey Turner was shifting into a full-time recruiting role.