Badgers' hurdler Destiny Huven set to represent Team USA on the track

MADISON (WKOW) -- Destiny Huven is one of two Badgers track and field athletes set to compete next week at the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic games. Huven says it's a dream come that she's been chasing since she started running more than ten years ago.
"Finally having that be a dream and a reality even these recent years, and then coming to today where I'm part of Team USA at least for this upcoming meet is really special," Huven said.
Huven found out less than two weeks ago that she'd be traveling to Costa Rica for the meet, with a phone call that was not expected.
"I got a call at literally like midnight saying, 'Do you have a passport? They want you.' And then I immediately started laughing hysterically after I got off the phone and then sobbing," Huven said.
However, the honors don't come without hardships. Huven lost her freshman year with the Badgers due to COVID, and she's suffered multiple injuries since then.
"It's really about pushing through it and make sure you never give up on yourself," Huven said. "You have to want it more than anyone else. Your coach and your parents, they can't want it more than you. You can't let an injury stop you. You can't let anything stop you. As soon as you give up on yourself the game has been lost."
With those hurdles behind her, all sights are set on the finish line in her first competition on the international level.
"I'm going to go in there and still do my best to secure at least one gold medal for Team USA, if not two, which is the goal, but the main goal is to just really enjoy my time there and represent Team USA the best I can," Huven said.
Men's shot put thrower Jason Swarens will also represent Team USA at the games, which are July 21-23.