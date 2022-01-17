 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Badgers jump into Top Ten

Badgers basketball

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers men's basketball team has jumped into the top ten in the Associated Press Poll. Wisconsin checking in at No. 8 this week. They climbed five spots from a week ago.

Next up, the Badgers travel to Northwestern on Tuesday night. Then, No. 14 Michigan State comes to the Kohl Center on Friday.

Associated Press Poll

               Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (25) 14-2 1486 2

2. Auburn (36) 16-1 1482 4

3. Arizona 14-1 1320 6

4. Purdue 14-2 1255 7

5. Baylor 15-2 1238 1

6. Duke 14-2 1205 8

7. Kansas 14-2 1192 9

8. Wisconsin 14-2 1056 13

9. UCLA 11-2 1041 3

10. Houston 15-2 1036 11

11. Villanova 13-4 908 14

12. Kentucky 14-3 804 18

13. LSU 15-2 738 12

14. Michigan St. 14-3 681 10

15. Iowa St. 14-3 665 15

16. Southern Cal 14-2 618 5

17. Illinois 13-3 521 25

18. Texas Tech 13-4 509 19

19. Ohio St. 11-4 465 16

20. Xavier 13-3 427 17

21. Providence 14-2 350 23

22. Loyola Chicago 13-2 193 -

23. Texas 13-4 185 21

24. Tennessee 11-5 98 22

25. UConn 11-4 73 -

Others receiving votes: Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego St. 25, Miami 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado St. 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, North Carolina 2, Indiana 2.