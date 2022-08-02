Badgers kick off camp with Media Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers football team kicked off fall camp with Media Day at Camp Randall Stadium.
"I mean, I'm pumped. I'm super pumped," says senior Isaiah Mullens through a smile. "I've never been this pumped for fall camp before."
The Badgers are coming off of a 9-4 season. They will hit the practice field for the first time on Wednesday morning. Senior leader Keeanu Benton says that is when the team will start to see what they are made of.
"I personally can't wait. I can't wait to hear the pads popping. I can't wait to see who comes out and show that they can do what they said they was gonna do and just play ball man."
The Badgers are holding one practice that will be open to the public on Aug. 21. Events will start that day at 1:30 p.m. Camp Randall Stadium will open at 3:30 p.m. for fans to watch practice. Admission is free.