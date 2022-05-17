Badgers land four-star center Gus Yalden

MADISON (WKOW)-- The Gus Bus is coming to the Kohl Center in 2023. The Badgers landed a commitment from top-100 recruit Gus Yalden on Tuesday.
C O M M I T E D📍Home @BadgerMBB @UWBadgers @bigten pic.twitter.com/gjXuBJuFx4— gusbus (@gusbus2023) May 17, 2022
The 6-foot-nine forward chose Wisconsin over his other three finalists Nebraska, Rutgers, and College of Charleston.
Gus Yalden mid junior season highlights! @gusbus2023 pic.twitter.com/3b4D7hIGKQ— Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) December 24, 2021
The Appleton native is currently playing for a school in Asheville, North Carolina.