Badgers land four-star center Gus Yalden

  • Updated
Gus Yalden

MADISON (WKOW)-- The Gus Bus is coming to the Kohl Center in 2023. The Badgers landed a commitment from top-100 recruit Gus Yalden on Tuesday. 

The 6-foot-nine forward chose Wisconsin over his other three finalists Nebraska, Rutgers, and College of Charleston.

The Appleton native is currently playing for a school in Asheville, North Carolina. 

