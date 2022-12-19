 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
6 or more inches. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commutes, particularly from Thursday evening through Friday
evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold
wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is high confidence in a strong winter
storm in the region late in the week. There remains some
uncertainty with the storm track though, along with the
resultant areas of highest impacts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Badgers men's basketball climbs in A.P. Poll

Badgers basketball

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers men's basketball team jumped five spots in the latest Associated Press Poll. Wisconsin checks in at No. 17 with a 9-2 record. 

Marquette also climbed into the rankings at No. 24 this week.

Associated Press Men's Basketball Poll

        Record Pts Prv

1. Purdue (40) 11-0 1502 1

2. UConn (21) 12-0 1482 3

3. Houston 11-1 1374 5

4. Kansas 10-1 1290 8

5. Arizona 10-1 1269 9

6. Virginia 8-1 1195 2

7. Texas 9-1 1064 7

8. Tennessee 9-2 1024 6

9. Alabama 9-2 1021 4

10. Arkansas 10-1 1004 10

11. Gonzaga 9-3 895 15

12. Baylor 8-2 873 11

13. UCLA 10-2 871 16

14. Duke 10-2 819 12

15. Mississippi St. 11-0 623 17

16. Illinois 8-3 528 18

17. Wisconsin 9-2 432 22

18. Indiana 8-3 408 14

19. Kentucky 7-3 370 13

20. TCU 9-1 358 21

21. Virginia Tech 11-1 297 24

22. Miami 11-1 208 25

23. Auburn 9-2 118 19

24. Marquette 9-3 116 -

25. Arizona St 11-1 98 -

Others receiving votes: Maryland 78, West Virginia 74, Xavier 71, Coll of Charleston 68, New Mexico 64, Memphis 59, North Carolina 36, Ohio St. 33, Iowa St. 26, Iowa 21, San Diego St. 16, Texas Tech 10, Utah St. 10, Michigan St. 7, Southern Cal 7, Kansas St 5, Saint Mary's (Cal) 1.

