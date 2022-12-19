Badgers men's basketball climbs in A.P. Poll

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers men's basketball team jumped five spots in the latest Associated Press Poll. Wisconsin checks in at No. 17 with a 9-2 record.
Marquette also climbed into the rankings at No. 24 this week.
Associated Press Men's Basketball Poll
Record Pts Prv
1. Purdue (40) 11-0 1502 1
2. UConn (21) 12-0 1482 3
3. Houston 11-1 1374 5
4. Kansas 10-1 1290 8
5. Arizona 10-1 1269 9
6. Virginia 8-1 1195 2
7. Texas 9-1 1064 7
8. Tennessee 9-2 1024 6
9. Alabama 9-2 1021 4
10. Arkansas 10-1 1004 10
11. Gonzaga 9-3 895 15
12. Baylor 8-2 873 11
13. UCLA 10-2 871 16
14. Duke 10-2 819 12
15. Mississippi St. 11-0 623 17
16. Illinois 8-3 528 18
17. Wisconsin 9-2 432 22
18. Indiana 8-3 408 14
19. Kentucky 7-3 370 13
20. TCU 9-1 358 21
21. Virginia Tech 11-1 297 24
22. Miami 11-1 208 25
23. Auburn 9-2 118 19
24. Marquette 9-3 116 -
25. Arizona St 11-1 98 -
Others receiving votes: Maryland 78, West Virginia 74, Xavier 71, Coll of Charleston 68, New Mexico 64, Memphis 59, North Carolina 36, Ohio St. 33, Iowa St. 26, Iowa 21, San Diego St. 16, Texas Tech 10, Utah St. 10, Michigan St. 7, Southern Cal 7, Kansas St 5, Saint Mary's (Cal) 1.