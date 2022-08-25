Badgers offensive line signs deal with Sprecher

MADISON (WKOW) -- The college sports landscape drastically changed when rules passed allowing athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness. The Badgers football team is jumping on their opportunities prior to the season kickoff.
Pepsi recently announced a marketing deal with quarterback Graham Mertz and running back Braelon Allen. Meanwhile, Sprecher announced a deal with the Badgers offensive line. Sprecher CEO Sharad Chadha explained his enthusiasm for the partnership.
"Your name and likeness, to own that and all these these kids or students can do that and Sprecher can be a part of it. I am so excited. It's awesome!"
Veteran players such as senior Michael Furtney marveled at how NCAA athletics has changed in a short amount of time.
"That's kind of surreal, you know. It's not really something that you expect, especially since I began my career when none of this stuff really was even around."
Junior offensive lineman Joe Tippmann helped arrange the partnership. He was excited to land a group marketing deal with his friends.
"Just being able to, you know, like, have something where we get to pair with the whole offensive line pair and with an awesome company like Sprecher is, you know, we love to be able to do that."