Badgers score five runs in final two innings to keep season alive

GAINESVILLE (WKOW) -- With their season on the line, Wisconsin rallied late against Georgia Tech winning 7-6 in the NCAA Regional elimination game.
In the first inning, Fiona Girardot put the Badgers on the board with a solo home run. Peyton Bannon followed up an inning later to double the Wisconsin lead. That 2-0 lead held until the fifth inning.
The Yellow Jackets hung a four-spot in the fifth inning and added two in the next frame to take a 6-2 lead in the late going.
However, the Scarlet and White put on their rally caps with some small ball in the sixth inning. Peyton Bannon plated one with an RBI single while Sydney Sirdashney's sacrifice fly brought it even closer.
Down to their final three outs and trailing 6-4, Kayla Konwent came up in the clutch with an RBI double to bring the Badgers within one. Morgan Kummer came home on a wild pitch to tie the ballgame.
With the bases loaded and no outs, Georgia Tech answered back recording two big outs. However, third time was the charm as Sirdashney drew a bases-loaded, walk-off base on balls to bring home the winning run.
Wisconsin advances to the regional championship against Florida. In order to advance to the Super Regional round, the Badgers will have to beat the Gators twice.