Badgers shuffle sporting events this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- The University of Wisconsin is shuffling the sports schedules for three teams after the men's hockey team was forced to postpone their series with Notre Dame due to COVID-19 issues.
The men's hockey series now shifts back two days and will begin Saturday evening. The women's hockey series against Minnesota State will move up a day and start on Friday. The women's basketball game against Purdue slides up two hours to begin Sunday at 1 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11
6 p.m. – Women's hockey vs. Minnesota State – LaBahn Arena
Saturday, Feb. 12
1 p.m. – Men's basketball vs. Rutgers – Kohl Center (UNCHANGED)
4 p.m. – Women's hockey vs. Minnesota State – LaBahn Arena (UNCHANGED)
8:30 p.m. – Men's hockey vs. Notre Dame – Kohl Center
Sunday, Feb. 13
1 p.m. – Women's basketball vs. Purdue – Kohl Center
8 p.m. – Men's hockey vs. Notre Dame – Kohl Center