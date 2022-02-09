 Skip to main content
Badgers shuffle sporting events this weekend

Badgers Hockey 1

MADISON (WKOW) -- The University of Wisconsin is shuffling the sports schedules for three teams after the men's hockey team was forced to postpone their series with Notre Dame due to COVID-19 issues.

The men's hockey series now shifts back two days and will begin Saturday evening. The women's hockey series against Minnesota State will move up a day and start on Friday. The women's basketball game against Purdue slides up two hours to begin Sunday at 1 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

6 p.m. – Women's hockey vs. Minnesota State – LaBahn Arena

Saturday, Feb. 12

1 p.m. – Men's basketball vs. Rutgers – Kohl Center (UNCHANGED)

4 p.m. – Women's hockey vs. Minnesota State – LaBahn Arena (UNCHANGED)

8:30 p.m. – Men's hockey vs. Notre Dame – Kohl Center

Sunday, Feb. 13

1 p.m. – Women's basketball vs. Purdue – Kohl Center

8 p.m. – Men's hockey vs. Notre Dame – Kohl Center

