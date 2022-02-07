 Skip to main content
Badgers slip three spots in the latest Associated Press Poll

Badgers basketball

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers men's basketball team slipped three spots to No. 14 in the latest Associated Press poll. 

Next up, the Badgers will travel to No. 17 Michigan State.

Associated Press Poll

             Record Pts Prv

1. Auburn (48) 22-1 1506 1

2. Gonzaga (13) 19-2 1477 2

3. Purdue 20-3 1329 4

4. Arizona 19-2 1300 7

5. Kentucky 19-4 1288 5

6. Houston 20-2 1205 6

7. Duke 19-3 1179 9

8. Kansas 19-3 1173 10

9. Texas Tech 18-5 947 14

10. Baylor 19-4 921 8

11. Providence 20-2 899 15

12. UCLA 16-4 881 3

13. Illinois 17-5 818 18

14. Wisconsin 18-4 706 11

15. Villanova 17-6 634 12

16. Ohio St. 14-5 628 16

17. Michigan St. 17-5 536 13

18. Marquette 16-7 522 24

19. Tennessee 16-6 377 22

20. Texas 17-6 294 23

21. Southern Cal 19-4 278 19

22. Saint Mary's (Cal) 19-4 185 -

23. Murray St. 22-2 178 -

24. UConn 15-6 118 17

25. Xavier 16-6 91 21

Others receiving votes: Wyoming 82, Arkansas 74, Iowa St. 48, Davidson 35, Boise St. 22, Wake Forest 21, Alabama 18, Loyola Chicago 13, Indiana 11, LSU 11, Iowa 7, Oregon 5, San Francisco 3, Notre Dame 3, Ohio 2.

