Badgers softball team sweeps Iowa, secures No. 5 seed

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin softball team completed its regular season on Sunday with a sweep over Iowa. The Badgers defeated the Hawkeyes 3-1 to finish off the series.
The Badgers finished the regular season with a 29-17 record (12-10 in the Big Ten).
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Heads up play!<a href="https://twitter.com/Ellie_Hubbs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ellie_Hubbs</a> saves a hit at shortstop with the quick instincts on defense<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/BadgerSoftball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BadgerSoftball</a> team completes the sweep over Iowa with a 3-1 win 🧹 <a href="https://t.co/cyr2LpEqkK">pic.twitter.com/cyr2LpEqkK</a></p>— Luke Gamble (@LukeGambleTV) <a href="https://twitter.com/LukeGambleTV/status/1655311083496767488?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 7, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
The Badgers now turn the page to the Big Ten Tournament, which will be hosted by the University of Illinois. The No. 5 seeded Badgers will see the host team Illini in the first round on Wednesday.
