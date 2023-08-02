Badgers talk 2023 goals at Big Ten Volleyball Media Day in Chicago

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- Ahead of the 2023 campaign, the Wisconsin Badgers participated in the Big Ten's Volleyball Media Days.
UW was voted as the preseason favorite to win the conference, which the team has won the last four seasons.
The program sent fifth-year senior setters Izzy Ashburn and MJ Hammill as the representatives along with head coach Kelly Sheffield.
Entering a new season with electric returners and star transfers, the group is coming in as a "mature group," according to Ashburn. Despite going 19-1 in the Big Ten and coming up a win shy of a final four appearance, Ashburn believes this group is still progressing.
"We're a team that has a lot of talent. We're also a team that has a lot of room to grow throughout the season," Ashburn said. "So, not taking a day off [and] growing every single as a team, it's going to get where we want as a team. We just have to find that place."
Hammill added on how important it is to push each other throughout the season.
"You keep searching for ways that you can be prepared for anything. And I think like that's just falling in love with the sport falling in love with the process and the journey as well," Hammill said.
Wisconsin will kick off training the week of August 7 with their first scheduled game on the 19th vs. UIC.