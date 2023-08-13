Badgers TE Clay Cundiff retires from football for medical reasons

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin tight end Clay Cundiff announced he will step away from football following a long history of injuries per a social media post.
"I'm at peace walking away from the game, and I know that our friendships will remain long after this," Cundiff wrote in his message.
Thank You, Madison♥️ pic.twitter.com/nsGi23rROL— Clay Cundiff (@clay_cundiff10) August 13, 2023
The incoming senior appeared in 10 games for the Badgers finishing his career with three touchdowns and 228 receiving yards on 12 catches.