Badgers TE Clay Cundiff retires from football for medical reasons

Clay Cundiff image

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin tight end Clay Cundiff announced he will step away from football following a long history of injuries per a social media post.

"I'm at peace walking away from the game, and I know that our friendships will remain long after this," Cundiff wrote in his message.

The incoming senior appeared in 10 games for the Badgers finishing his career with three touchdowns and 228 receiving yards on 12 catches.

