 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Badgers to retire Finley's jersey

Michael Finley

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Badgers will honor former men's basketball great Michael Finley by raising his number 24 to the rafters of the Kohl Center during a halftime ceremony on Sunday.

"It's a great honor," Finley said in a statement. "It represents a lot, not just to me but to all the teammates I had. We have a bond. It represents those guys and the students that were there when I was. They can say, 'I went to school with that guy, and he represented the university in a great way'."

Finley was the first Badger to score 2,000 points. In 1994, he led the Badgers to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 47 years. Finley was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and a three-time Associated Press honorable mention All-American. He was elected into the UW Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004.

Finley was a first-round pick of the Phoenix Suns in 1995. He played 15 seasons in the NBA and won a championship with the Spurs in 2007.

Finley will become just the third men's basketball jersey to hang in the Kohl Center rafters. The others are Ab Nicholas and Frank Kaminsky.





Tags

Recommended for you