Badgers to retire Finley's jersey

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Badgers will honor former men's basketball great Michael Finley by raising his number 24 to the rafters of the Kohl Center during a halftime ceremony on Sunday.
"It's a great honor," Finley said in a statement. "It represents a lot, not just to me but to all the teammates I had. We have a bond. It represents those guys and the students that were there when I was. They can say, 'I went to school with that guy, and he represented the university in a great way'."
Finley was the first Badger to score 2,000 points. In 1994, he led the Badgers to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 47 years. Finley was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and a three-time Associated Press honorable mention All-American. He was elected into the UW Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004.
Finley was a first-round pick of the Phoenix Suns in 1995. He played 15 seasons in the NBA and won a championship with the Spurs in 2007.
Finley will become just the third men's basketball jersey to hang in the Kohl Center rafters. The others are Ab Nicholas and Frank Kaminsky.