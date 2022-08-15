Badgers volleyball ranked No. 3 in AVCA Preseason Poll

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers volleyball team enters the season ranked third in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Preseason Poll. The defending National Champions begin the season Aug. 26 against TCU.
AVCA Division 1 Preseason Coaches Poll
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes Adjusted)
|Total Points Adjusted
|2022 Record
|Previous Week
|1
|Nebraska (24)
|1538
|0-0
|NR
|2
|Texas (27)
|1528
|0-0
|NR
|3
|Wisconsin (12)
|1439
|0-0
|NR
|4
|Louisville (1)
|1317
|0-0
|NR
|5
|Minnesota
|1251
|0-0
|NR
|6
|Pittsburgh
|1222
|0-0
|NR
|7
|Ohio State
|1114
|0-0
|NR
|8
|Washington
|1102
|0-0
|NR
|9
|Georgia Tech
|1034
|0-0
|NR
|10
|BYU
|1009
|0-0
|NR
|11
|Kentucky
|890
|0-0
|NR
|12
|UCLA
|791
|0-0
|NR
|13
|Purdue
|783
|0-0
|NR
|14
|Stanford
|755
|0-0
|NR
|15
|Florida
|733
|0-0
|NR
|16
|Baylor
|645
|0-0
|NR
|17
|Illinois
|504
|0-0
|NR
|18
|Creighton
|477
|0-0
|NR
|19
|Oregon
|392
|0-0
|NR
|20
|Penn State
|331
|0-0
|NR
|21
|Western Kentucky
|280
|0-0
|NR
|22
|Utah
|254
|0-0
|NR
|23
|Kansas
|219
|0-0
|NR
|24
|Southern California
|187
|0-0
|NR
|25
|San Diego
|154
|0-0
|NR
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Washington State 104; Miami (FL) 101; Tennessee 83; Michigan 66; North Carolina 66; Pepperdine 60; UCF 55; Mississippi State 51; Rice 50; Hawai'i 48; Florida State 43; Marquette 40; Ball State 18; Dayton 14; South Alabama 5; Texas State 3.