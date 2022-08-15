 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Badgers volleyball ranked No. 3 in AVCA Preseason Poll

Badgers Volleyball 2

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers volleyball team enters the season ranked third in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Preseason Poll. The defending National Champions begin the season Aug. 26 against TCU.

AVCA Division 1 Preseason Coaches Poll

RankSchool (First-Place Votes Adjusted)Total Points Adjusted2022 RecordPrevious Week
1Nebraska (24)15380-0NR
2Texas (27)15280-0NR
3Wisconsin (12)14390-0NR
4Louisville (1)13170-0NR
5Minnesota12510-0NR
6Pittsburgh12220-0NR
7Ohio State11140-0NR
8Washington11020-0NR
9Georgia Tech10340-0NR
10BYU10090-0NR
11Kentucky8900-0NR
12UCLA7910-0NR
13Purdue7830-0NR
14Stanford7550-0NR
15Florida7330-0NR
16Baylor6450-0NR
17Illinois5040-0NR
18Creighton4770-0NR
19Oregon3920-0NR
20Penn State3310-0NR
21Western Kentucky2800-0NR
22Utah2540-0NR
23Kansas2190-0NR
24Southern California1870-0NR
25San Diego1540-0NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Washington State 104; Miami (FL) 101; Tennessee 83; Michigan 66; North Carolina 66; Pepperdine 60; UCF 55; Mississippi State 51; Rice 50; Hawai'i 48; Florida State 43; Marquette 40; Ball State 18; Dayton 14; South Alabama 5; Texas State 3.

Tags

Recommended for you