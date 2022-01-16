Badgers WBB collects first Big Ten win,49-45, over Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (WKOW) -- Fueled by fourth-quarter run, Wisconsin (4-12, 1-5 B1G) earned their first conference win of the season in a close 49-45 win at Rutgers.
"It feels really good," said head coach Marisa Mosely, who picked up her first career Big Ten win. "I'm just incredibly proud for my kids because they work extremely hard. We continue to challenge them and they answer the call."
The Badgers' defense forced 15 turnovers in the second half and capped off the game with a 19-8 run in the final 10 minutes.
Julie Pospisilova and Sydney Hilliard each scored a game-high 13 points. Additionally, sophomore Halle Douglass recorded a career-high five steals while tying a career-high four assists.
The Badgers will travel to Ann Arbor to face off against No. 11 Michigan on Thursday, January 16. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.