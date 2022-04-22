Badgers winter sports coaches land contract extensions

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Badgers issued standard one-year contract extensions to all of their head coaches for winter sports.
- Women’s basketball coach Marisa Moseley’s five-year agreement was extended through May 31, 2027
- Men’s basketball coach Greg Gard’s five-year agreement was extended through May 31, 2027
- Swimming and diving head coach Yuri Suguiyama’s five-year agreement was extended through May 31, 2027
- Men’s hockey coach Tony Granato’s five-year agreement was extended through June 30, 2027
- Women’s hockey coach Mark Johnson’s five-year agreement was extended through June 30, 2027
- Wrestling coach Chris Bono’s five-year agreement was extended through May 31, 2027