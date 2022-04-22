 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Badgers winter sports coaches land contract extensions

Badgers-All-Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Badgers issued standard one-year contract extensions to all of their head coaches for winter sports.

  • Women’s basketball coach Marisa Moseley’s five-year agreement was extended through May 31, 2027
  • Men’s basketball coach Greg Gard’s five-year agreement was extended through May 31, 2027
  • Swimming and diving head coach Yuri Suguiyama’s five-year agreement was extended through May 31, 2027
  • Men’s hockey coach Tony Granato’s five-year agreement was extended through June 30, 2027
  • Women’s hockey coach Mark Johnson’s five-year agreement was extended through June 30, 2027
  • Wrestling coach Chris Bono’s five-year agreement was extended through May 31, 2027

Tags

Recommended for you