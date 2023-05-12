Baraboo's Josie Schaefer working to bring home a title for the Badgers

MADISON (WKOW) -- Baraboo native, and Badgers thrower, Josie Schaefer is one of the top shot put athletes in the world, and this weekend she's chasing her first ever Big Ten Title.
"It's just been every little kids dream to go and represent Wisconsin the way that little kids dream about representing Wisconsin," said Schaefer.
It's been a long climb to the top for Schaefer who is a graduate student at Wisconsin, but it's not the throws that have made the journey. It's the people that have been in her corner the entire way.
"We're track crazy crazy people," said Josie, whose father is a track coach. "Every mark, every performance, it's definitely the dinner table conversation most of the time."
Josie Schaefer is sharing the circle at Wisconsin with her younger brother Jake, who says Josie was his inspiration for being a Badger.
"We were always close as little kids too and we do everything together, we practiced together for the first six years of our careers and continuing to practice here, it's just normal for me," said Jake Schaefer.
The two both emphasized that they do everything together from eating meals to going through recovery after practices, but they also help each other as competitors.
"We have a great understanding of the throws, so we can look at film a little bit more harshly than everyone else does, so it's been great," said Josie Schaefer.
The Schaefers are supporting each other as closely as possible while Josie is throwing as a Badger for the final few times with a chance to win her first ever collegiate title.
"It would mean the world," Josie said. "It would be all the dreams, all the hard work, the recognition, the validation of all that, that would be pretty cool. That's what we're after."