Bicknell brings NFL mindset to Badgers offensive line

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin's coaching staff brought serious energy at Saturday's Spring Kickoff.
The Badgers' new Offensive Line Coach, Jack Bicknell, says he's already impressed with who he'll have in the trenches.
Bicknell came from North Carolina with Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo. Together, they bring 35 years of professional and college coaching experience to Wisconsin.
And, on Saturday, Bicknell wasn't afraid to give his offensive lineman an early push — their response to which has been all positive. From the first snap of the football, he set a pro-level expectation — and he says they've passed his test with flying colors.
"[From the] first day I was there I said lets make this like an NFL, you know, o-line. Let me coach it like that, which means you guys are going to come ready to play," Bicknell said.
Bicknell says he thinks players have embraced the way he coaches and have been really positive.