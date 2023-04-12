Big Ten Conference names Tony Petitti as next commissioner

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WKOW) — On Wednesday, Big Ten Conference Council of Presidents and Chancellors announced Tony Petitti as the conference's seventh commissioner.
Petitti brings nearly four decades of sports, business, and media industry experience including roles at ABC Sports, CBS Sports, Major League Baseball, and MLB Network.
“Tony brings a dynamic style of leadership and impeccable integrity to the conference," said University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones, who serves on the Big Ten's Council of Presidents and Chancellors. "The entire Council of Presidents and Chancellors is thrilled to have him serve as the seventh commissioner in Big Ten Conference history.”
He will replace Kevin Warren, who was recently named Chicago Bears' President and CEO, and will begin his tenure on May 15. Warren's final day with the Big Ten Conference will be April 14.