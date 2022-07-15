Bo Jackson accompanies former Badgers in golf fundraiser

MADISON (WKOW)-- Former Badger football players and alumni held their second annual Vibez Go Crazy Golf Tournament Friday afternoon at Glen Golf Park.
Despite a rain delay, the event was sold out. Founders and former Badgers Melvin Gordon and Dare Ogunbowale want to show that golf can be played by anyone, regardless of their background, upbringing, or personal appearances.
The Broncos running back also brought a special guest to the course. He is considered the greatest athlete of all time, Bo Jackson.
"I was ecstatic, until the rain came, but it's all for a good cause," Retired Pro Football and Baseball Legend Bo Jackson said. "Melvin Gordon and what he's doing, I believe in what he's doing, from a philanthropic standpoint."
"Been talking about this for a while, been trying to put this together, and it's crazy the support that we have been getting," Gordon said. "You know we are just trying to give back and change the world in our own way."
"It means a lot to us to expose golf to people who weren't exposed to golf, who don't really get to see how fun it can be, see the vibe you can have on the golf course," Ogunbowale said.