Bob Suter Memorial Classic supports Madison-area youth hockey players

MADISON (WKOW)-- The second annual Bob Suter Memorial Classic took place Thursday night at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena.
There were more than 25 Badger men's and women's players spanning different eras that took the ice for an exhibition game in front of a near sellout crowd. That included the likes of Ryan Suter, Joe Pavelski, Brian Elliot, Annie Pankowski, and many more Badgers greats.
Gary Suter and Tony Granto served as the head coaches for the game.
The special event keeps the players coming back.
"We never get a chance to see each other as much as we would like," Current Dallas Stars Center Joe Pavelski said.
"Everyone is cruising in at different times and leaving at different times. Guys that are still playing, some are going to Europe, some like Els, went to the finals so he has gotten back late, and so it's always fun to get together and tonight it will be a lot of fun on the ice, a lot of laughs, and we will enjoy our time next to each other."
"It's just a fun night," Current Dallas Stars Defenseman and Event Organizer Ryan Suter said. "We raise money for local youth hockey equipment. We donated 115 sets of hockey equipment, and if you play hockey, you know how expensive the hockey equipment is, so for us to be able to donate, we are going to try to donate 150 this year. If all goes well it will be a successful night."