Bowman leaves Badgers basketball program

MADISON (WKOW) -- Another underclassmen is leaving the Badgers men's basketball program. Head coach Greg Gard announced guard Lorne Bowman is leaving the team in hopes of playing closer to home in Michigan.
"We completely understand and support Lorne's decision to step away from the program and university. We know this is what's best for him currently and also for his future," Gard said in a statement. "He has been an inspirational and important part of our team over the last two years and will forever be a Big Ten champion and a Badger. Our entire staff and team think the world of Lo. We intend to stay close with the Bowmans and wish Lo all the best in his future."
Bowman was supposed to join the Badgers for the 2020-21 season. However, he sat out to attend to a personal matter. He became one of Wisconsin's top options off the bench this past season. Bowman averaged 3 points and 1.1 rebounds over the course of 22 games. He was not with the team for the final eight games of the season.
"First and foremost I want to thank God for giving me the ability to play the game of basketball at a high level," Bowman said in a statement. "I want to thank coach Greg Gard, Dean Oliver, Joe Krabbenhoft and Sharif Chambliss and the entire staff for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talents. To my teammates, I will never forget you guys. To Badger Nation, I want to thank you for all the support and love you showed me and the team this season. The University of Wisconsin will always have a special place in my heart. May God bless you all!"
Bowman is the third underclassmen to leave the program this offseason.